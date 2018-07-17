Sports

Hand-In-Hand to sponsor horse race meet

By Staff Writer
Head Office, Director/Fire Manager, Mr. Howard Cox, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event and thanked the Guyana Cup organisers for allowing the company the opportunity to be a part of the country’s largest horse race meet. Also pictured is representative of Jumbo Jet, Compton Sancho.

As the Guyana Cup, the largest horse race meet in the 592 draws closer, The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Ltd is once again proud to be a partner and sponsor.

 Being the longest established insurance company in Guyana, Hand-in-Hand Insurance continues to show their support in all aspects of sports locally and uses every opportunity to fulfill their corporate responsibilities to aid in the development of the sports industry, youths and tourism…..

More in Sports

Clarke, Campbell and Khan bring their A-games to add winner’s trophies to their collections

Russell returns to WI ODI squad

Cheeks looks at the positives after junior CASA 

By

Disconnection Crew crowned champs

Windies A keep Surrey honest despite Borthwick century

Holder achieves career-best in bowling, all-rounders charts….

…believes he’s beginning to realize full potential

CWI B go down to Vancouver Knights in final

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web