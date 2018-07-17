Holder achieves career-best in bowling, all-rounders charts….

LONDON, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has shot to a career-best position in the ICC Test bowlers rankings and has broken into the top five on the all-rounders charts, for the first time ever.

The 26-year-old jumped nine places to 13th following his maiden 10-wicket haul which fired West Indies to a 166-run win inside three days in the second Test against Bangladesh in Jamaica last Saturday.

Holder claimed five for 44 and six for 59 to finish with match figures of 11 for 103, and end the two-match series with 16 wickets. He was adjudged Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series.

The performance also saw him overtake England’s Ben Stokes and assume fifth spot in the all-rounders rankings.

Holder batted three times in the series and scored 33 not out, 1 and 33, following on from the series against Sri Lanka where he averaged nearly 40.

Holder’s teammate, speedster Shannon Gabriel, has also moved up 11th in the bowlers rankings after taking three wickets in the Sabina Park Test.

Having earned 98 ratings points from his Jamaica exploits, Holder is now just 11 points behind 12th-ranked England seamer Stuart Broad and 26 adrift of Gabriel.

Also, for the first time since his debut four years ago, Holder’s bowling average now lies before 30 at 29.35. He has taken 81 wickets from 34 Tests.

Holder and Gabriel are the two highest-ranked West Indies bowlers, with seamer Kemar Roach lying 20th, after missing the last Test through injury and dropping one place in the rankings.

In the batting rankings, opener Kraigg Brathwaite remained the highest-placed Windies player after jumping three spots to 13th, with the next best being Shai Hope who has dropped further to 35th, following another underwhelming series.

There have been no change to the top of the rankings with Australia’s Steve Smith remaining the number one batsman, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada the leading bowler and Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan the top all-rounder.