Russell returns to WI ODI squad

Andre Russell makes his return to the West Indies One Day side that will play Bangladesh in three matches beginning in Guyana on Sunday.

The 13-man squad that was released by Cricket West Indies has listed the Jamaican All-rounder who last played a One Day International back in 2015 but has been a part of various T20 Leagues across the world.

Russell with a strike rate of 130 has four half centuries to his name and is also a tear away fast bowler with 64 wickets to his name…..