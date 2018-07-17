Sports

T/dad to send large contingent for boxing tournament

By Staff Writer
Steve Ninvalle

Trinidad and Tobago will be sending a team of 12 boxers and six officials to the Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament scheduled from August 17-19.

That should be the largest foreign contingent invading the shores of the 592 for the event which will be staged at the National Gymnasium.

This is according to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle…..

