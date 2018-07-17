Tiger Bay, Silver Bullets advance in Keep Ya Five Alive

Tiger Bay and Linden unit Silver Bullets secured lopsided wins, when the 6th edition of the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Streetball Championship, continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Tiger Bay mauled California Square 7-2. Orin Moore bagged a hat-trick in the fourth, sixth and 15th minute.
Adding two goals in the 16th and 24th minute was Deon Alfred, while James Meredith scored in the 21st and 25th minute respectively….
