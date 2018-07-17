Sports

Wong, Romain fail to advance to main draw of junior Pan – Am games 

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s Miguel Wong and Nickolus Romain failed in their bid to qualify for the main draw of the 2018 Pan-American junior table tennis championships which was contested in the Dominican Republic after ending third and fourth in their groups respectively. 

 Wong, who played in group seven defeated Hi Ram Morillo of the Dominican Republic 11-9, 11-5, 11 – 9 but failed to get past Rodrigo Hi Dalgo of Peru in a match he lost 6-11, 3-11, 5-11. 

 The 17 – year old Titans Table Tennis Club player was also defeated by Nicholas Tio of the USA, 6-11, 6-11, 5-11. ….

More in Sports

Clarke, Campbell and Khan bring their A-games to add winner’s trophies to their collections

Russell returns to WI ODI squad

Cheeks looks at the positives after junior CASA 

By

Disconnection Crew crowned champs

Windies A keep Surrey honest despite Borthwick century

Holder achieves career-best in bowling, all-rounders charts….

…believes he’s beginning to realize full potential

CWI B go down to Vancouver Knights in final

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web