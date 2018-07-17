Wong, Romain fail to advance to main draw of junior Pan – Am games 

Guyana’s Miguel Wong and Nickolus Romain failed in their bid to qualify for the main draw of the 2018 Pan-American junior table tennis championships which was contested in the Dominican Republic after ending third and fourth in their groups respectively.

Wong, who played in group seven defeated Hi Ram Morillo of the Dominican Republic 11-9, 11-5, 11 – 9 but failed to get past Rodrigo Hi Dalgo of Peru in a match he lost 6-11, 3-11, 5-11.

The 17 – year old Titans Table Tennis Club player was also defeated by Nicholas Tio of the USA, 6-11, 6-11, 5-11. ….