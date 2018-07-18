Sports

Fitness Express CEO McDonald lauds Clarke, Campbell

Fitness Express athletes, Kerwin Clarke and Emmerson Campbell were lauded by the CEO of the entity, Jamie McDonald for winning the bodybuilding and physique titles at the just concluded National Senior Championships.

McDonald, a long standing benefactor of the strength sports in the 592, was pleased with the performances of the two standout musclemen.

With the backing of the leading local supplement and gym equipment supplier, Clarke, a five time nationals champion and Campbell, a three-time national champ will move on to represent Guyana next week in Mexico…..

