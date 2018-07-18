GBTI/GTA tennis tourney gets underway

Sarah Klautky, winner of two Under-14 titles in Jamaica recently scored a tough three set win over Kalyca Fraser as the ninth Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI)/ Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) tournament got underway on Monday with some exciting matches that saw the juniors taking center stage.

Klautky won the first set against Fraser 6-4 but was two games and 15-30 down when the rain interrupted the match. She eventually lost that set 0-6 love but bounced back to win the super tie breaker 10-6.

The tournament saw a number of walkovers after the opening ceremony where Director of Sport Christopher Jones served the first ball…..