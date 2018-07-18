Sports

`Reds’ Perreira to tackle key issues on four-day visit to Berbice

By Staff Writer
Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira

Legendary commentator and former Chairman of the Guyana National Sports Council and Organisation of Easter Caribbean States Sport Director, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira is set to tackle vital issues on his four-day stint in the Ancient County from tomorrow until  Sunday.

Perreira, who has been invited by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and whose visit is being sponsored by NAGICO, is expected to conduct a wide-ranging programme aimed at identifying the needs in key aspects of development but will take a particular interest in the development of senior clubs and youths in the area.

While the BCB unveiled an itinerary for Perreira’s visit, the aim is to see as much facilities as possible once Perreira arrives from the Eugene F Correia Airport…..

More in Sports

Permaul confident GAW can get over final hurdle

By

Brazilian help for local football

Installation of IMC within the GFA…..

GBTI/GTA tennis tourney gets underway

By

Lack of facilities places Guyana’s CAC athletes at a disadvantage

By

Fitness Express CEO McDonald lauds Clarke, Campbell

Barbados snatches U17 title from Guyana’s grasp with six-wicket win

By

Chetsons onboard with second annual Guinness Cage street-ball c/ships

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web