`Reds’ Perreira to tackle key issues on four-day visit to Berbice

Legendary commentator and former Chairman of the Guyana National Sports Council and Organisation of Easter Caribbean States Sport Director, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira is set to tackle vital issues on his four-day stint in the Ancient County from tomorrow until Sunday.

Perreira, who has been invited by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and whose visit is being sponsored by NAGICO, is expected to conduct a wide-ranging programme aimed at identifying the needs in key aspects of development but will take a particular interest in the development of senior clubs and youths in the area.

While the BCB unveiled an itinerary for Perreira’s visit, the aim is to see as much facilities as possible once Perreira arrives from the Eugene F Correia Airport…..