Ambris, Campbell shine on final day as Windies A hold Surrey

LONDON, CMC – Sunil Ambris and John Campbell stroked lively half-centuries as West Indies A earned a draw against English County Surrey on the final day of their first class tour match here yesterday.

Left to survive two sessions after the hosts declared at lunch with a lead of 361, Windies A safely navigated the afternoon at the Oval to end on 194 for three in their second innings.

Test batsman Sunil Ambris sent selectors another reminder of his quality with an unbeaten 63 while opener Campbell struck 55.

Vishaul Singh chipped in with 26, opener Chandrapaul Hemraj got 23 while wicketkeeper Devon Thomas finished 22 not out.

Surrey had earlier added 111 in the first session as they converted their overnight 62 for one into 173 for four declared in their second innings.

Ryan Patel, unbeaten on 30 at the start, top-scored with 48 as he extended his second wicket stand with Mark Stoneman (44) to 79.

He put on exactly 50 for the third wicket with Will Jacks who made 47.

Speedster Odean Smith was the most successful bowler with two for 15, also accounting for Patel to a catch at the wicket.

Windies A then made a lively start to their run chase, with Campbell and Hemraj putting on 79 for the first wicket.

Campbell struck six fours and a six off 70 balls while fellow left-hander Hemraj counted two fours in a 39-ball innings.

Nineteen-year-old off-spinner Amar Virdi got the breakthrough when Campbell drove loosely to cover and Hemraj followed in the next over without addition to the score, lbw to one from seamer Stuart Meaker which kept slightly low.

Ambris put on a further 48 with left-hander Singh who scored 26 from 46 deliveries, as together they steadied the innings.

The right-handed Ambris, already with a hundred on tour, faced 99 balls in just under 2-1/4 hours and counted eight fours and a six.

When Singh played down the wrong line and lost his off-stump to South African fast bowler Morne Morkel, Ambris found another ally in Thomas to post a further 67 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership.