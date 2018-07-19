Bodybuilding federation to hold open forum Saturday

The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc will be hosting an open house discussion on Saturday for ventilation of matters pertaining to the judging at Sunday’s National Senior Championships and also to discuss CAC related matters at the Giftland Mall Admin building from 15:00hrs.

At the forum, athletes will have a chance to voice their grievances and light will be shed on some upgraded rules of the muscle sport and the judging criteria of the various categories of the discipline.

The forum comes on the heels after several angry patrons stormed out of the Parc Rayne venue on Sunday night after the placements of the heavyweight class were announced…..