Chase Academy, South Ruimveldt through to final

Chase Academy and South Ruimveldt secured spots in the finals of the boys and girls’ divisions following semi-final wins in the ExxonMobil U14 football championships at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Chase Academy defeated Buxton 3-1 with goals from Jaleel Alendar, Leivin Mullin and Brandon Solomon in the fifth, 12th and 34th minute respectively.
Tyrice Dennis netted Buxton’s consolation goal in the in the sixth minute…..
