Exciting knockout Keep Ya Five alive matches forecast

The sixth GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ street-ball championships will resume today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with five exciting elimination matches.

The opening fixture at 19:00hrs will pit Albouystown against West Ruimveldt side Upsetters while the second matchup at 19:30hrs will witness last year’s losing finalist Future Stars locking horns with Alpha Warriors.

In the third showdown, the always formidable Back Circle will face-off with Kitty Hustlers at 20:00hrs with Linden unit Dave & Celina’s All-Stars matching skills with tournament contender Bent Street from 20:30hrs. ….