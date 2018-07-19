Sports

Jumbo Jet racing Committee releases provisional programme

By Staff Writer

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee recently released a 10-race provisional programme for the 12th annual Guyana Cup scheduled for August 19 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

The event is scheduled to attract the cream of the nation’s thoroughbreds since it is the biggest horse race meet in the 592.

Below is the provisional programme….

