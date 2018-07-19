Rutherford; is he next in line?

At the age of 19, Sherfane Rutherford may have leapfrogged a few of his colleagues to be considered ‘next in line’ to strut the Maroon colours of the West Indies team.

This is after he captured the world’s attention with a career-defining century in the just-concluded Canadian Global T20 League.

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) player was always regarded as a rare talent; one who could make it to the next level but after his recent exploits with not just the willow but with the ball in hand, merged with his gladiator-like character, Rutherford must surely be on his way…..