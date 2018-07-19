Sports

Spurs send Leonard, Green to Raptors for DeRozan

By Staff Writer
Kawhi Leonard, left and DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio shipped Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, ending a standoff of nearly seven months of off-court drama for the Spurs.

Leonard requested a trade after a meeting with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. His absence from the team became a point of consternation for Popovich and the Spurs, who didn’t have the All-Star forward on the floor for the final five months of the season because of a quadriceps injury.

“We hope that this will be a good situation for everybody involved,” Popovich said during a brief press conference in San Antonio yesterday. “Kawhi obviously worked very hard to become the player he is. Our staff worked very hard to help him get there. We wish him all the best as he moves on to Toronto. I think he’s going to be great…..

More in Sports

Singh, Bailey agree runs was not enough to win U17 title

By

WIndies arrive for ODI Series

Graves throws weight behind King in immigration battle

Exciting knockout Keep Ya Five alive matches forecast

Rutherford; is he next in line?

By

CWI hails ‘appeal’ of brand after penning Betway deal

Ambris, Campbell shine on final day as Windies A hold Surrey

Jumbo Jet racing Committee releases provisional programme

Jumbo Jet racing Committee releases provisional programme

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web