Wade still unsure of NBA future but signs lifetime shoe deal

Dwyane Wade still has not decided if he will continue his NBA career, but he’s working hard to make sure his post-NBA career is set.

The 36-year-old guard announced a lifetime contract extension with Chinese apparel company Li-Ning, which he’s represented since 2012, yesterday during an event in Beijing to unveil his new Way of Wade 7 shoe.

Financial terms were not announced, but the contract calls for him to increase his presence at developmental camps and clinics in China and around the world. “This was something I needed to do from the standpoint of building something,” Wade said in a phone interview, per the Associated Press. “That’s what I set out to do. This word we all talk about, legacy, I tried to set out to build a legacy for myself and my family. And after six years of that, it’s cool to be here today.”….