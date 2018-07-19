Sports

WIndies arrive for ODI Series

By Staff Writer
West Indies Devindra Bishoo (front) and Keemo Paul (second) arrive at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The West Indies team landed in Guyana late Tuesday night as they commence preparations for the 2019 World Cup with a three-match One Day International (ODI) Series against Bangladesh.

Two of the three matches are set for the National Stadium, Providence with the first booked for Sunday and the second set for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s match will be the first ever day and night affair at the venue…..

