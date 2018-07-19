WIndies arrive for ODI Series

The West Indies team landed in Guyana late Tuesday night as they commence preparations for the 2019 World Cup with a three-match One Day International (ODI) Series against Bangladesh.
Two of the three matches are set for the National Stadium, Providence with the first booked for Sunday and the second set for Wednesday.
Wednesday’s match will be the first ever day and night affair at the venue…..
