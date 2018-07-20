Sports

Corporate sponsorship for Guyana Cup Horse Race meeting

By Staff Writer
Discount Store CEO Ridwan Khan (left) making the presentation to Guyana Cup representative, Roy Jafarally

The Discount Store and Superbet are the latest entities to partner with the Guyana Cup, the largest horse race meet in the 592.

Scheduled for August 19 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice, the 12th annual fixture will see Guyana’s top horses battling for lucrative cash incentives. However, the event would not be a success without corporate support…..

