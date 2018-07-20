Sports

Fifth Annual Heineken Open tees off tomorrow at 12:30

By Staff Writer
Heineken Brand Manager Darshanie Yussuf (right) presenting the sponsorship cheque to Aleem Hussain, President of the Lusignan Golf Club, yesterday at the Ansa McAl Head Office (Orlando Charles photo).

The Fifth Annual Heineken Open will tee off tomorrow at 12:30 hrs at the Lusignan Golf Course, on the East Coast of Demerara.

At a press conference held yesterday at the Ansa McAl Head Office, Beterverwagting, it was announced that the tournament will be played under the Medal Play rules and will be divided into three categories; 0 – 9, 10 – 18, and 19 – 28 handicap groupings.

Defending Champion Lakeram Shivraj and 2017 Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud are among the full complement of golfers expected to participate in the tournament.

