– Nationals set for July 27 kickoff

With less than seven days before the kickoff of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, all systems are in place for a spectacular tournament, which is expected to exceeded the successes of previous editions.

This information was disclosed by Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste who noted that the aim is to build on the achievements of the championship by bringing innovation to the impending edition.

He revealed that improving the viewing experience and security for the fans is the major objective, while adding, “last year saw the introduction of colourful uniforms and balls in keeping with the new trend seen internationally. Apart from a duplication of that effort, the plan is to make seating accommodation available for fans so that more persons could share the wonderful experience of witnessing the games.”….