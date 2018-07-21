Archibald, Bright on show today at Leonora

In excess of 100 top student athletes, including national sprint sensation Emmanuel Archibald, Owen Adonis and multiple CARIFTA Games gold medalist Chantoba Bright will be on show today vying for top honours in the National Colleges Athletics Championship (NCAC).

The inaugural event which gets underway from 14:00hrs at the National Track and Field Centre, will see fierce rivalry from athletes who attend the University of Guyana (UG), the Guyana Technical Institute (GTI) Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) and Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) which was part of the first ever Guyana Institutions of Higher Education Athletics Championships on July 5, 1975 at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.

During the final press briefing of the event yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Guyanese-born International Sports Commentator/Analyst, Brij Parasnath, stressed that Guyana can become a leader in Tertiary level athletic competitions…..