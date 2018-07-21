Sports

Defending champs Pentecostal Fire favoured to repeat

By Staff Writer

Defending champion Pentecostal Fire tackles South Assembly of God (AOG) in the final of the 12th annual Linden Inter-Church Basketball Championship tonight at 21:00hrs, following semi-final wins at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden on Wednesday.

Pentecostal Fire crushed Emmanuel AOG 116-43 in the first semi-final fixture. Yannick Tappin recorded 35 points, while Daniel Lee added 28 points…..

