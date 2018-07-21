Guyana’s female hockey team suffer opening round defeat 

Guyana’s female hockey team endured a less than ideal start to their 2018 Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) campaign after suffering a 0-4 defeat against the Dominican Republic in Colombia yesterday.
The pool A encounter saw the first two periods going scoreless.
But it was the Dominican Republic side who broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when Marian Gonzalez converted a field goal…..
