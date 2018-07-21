Sports

Guyana’s female hockey team suffer opening round defeat 

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s female hockey team endured a less than ideal start to their 2018  Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) campaign after suffering a 0-4 defeat against the Dominican Republic in Colombia yesterday. 

The pool A encounter saw the first two periods going scoreless. 

But it was the Dominican Republic side who broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when Marian Gonzalez converted a field goal…..

