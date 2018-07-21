Sports

Malik to captain Amazon Warriors

By Staff Writer
Shoaib Malik

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have appointed Shoaib Malik as their captain for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League which runs from 8 August to 16 September 2018. 

Malik, a veteran of 103 T20 internationals and 264 ODIs, has had previous captaincy experience as leader of his national team, Pakistan, and at the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans.

Speaking of his appointment, Shoaib expressed his excitement about the challenge ahead…..

