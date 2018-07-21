Sports

Providence ready for Windies/Bangladesh One Dayers

—Head Curator Habib

By
The Providence pitch is ready for tomorrow’s battle.

Wazim Habib, Head Curator at the National Stadium, Providence, said yesterday that the venue was in tip top condition as it readies to host two One Day Internationals (ODIs) between the West Indies and Bangladesh including its first ever day and night match.

Habib, who has been employed at the stadium as a curator for over 12 years, spoke to Stabroek Sport ahead of the first ODI between Bangladesh and the West Indies tomorrow.

“The team at the Stadium is up for the challenge,” said Habib as they went about their business in a typical Guyanese laidback fashion, effortlessly getting the work done,….

