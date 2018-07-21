Seth, Kahlil, Fung – A Fat take first-round wins 

National squash players Sunil Seth, Jason – Ray Kahlil and Mary Fung – A – Fat captured first-round wins in the ongoing Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia yesterday.

Seth got his campaign going with a straight-set win over David Gonzalez of the Dominican Republic 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 to build a strong case of advancing his title bid. The Guyanese was set to play Arturo Salazar of Mexico in his second match of the day; however, there were no updates as of press time.

Jason – Ray Khalil, on the other hand, who showed good form in the just-concluded national tournament, downed Nku Patrick of Trinidad and Tobago 11-9, 11-5, 11-6 in his opening match. He was set to play Salazar in his second match of the day. ….