Seth, Kahlil, Fung – A Fat take first-round wins 

— Fung – A – Fat into quarter finals 

By Staff Writer

National squash players Sunil Seth, Jason – Ray Kahlil and Mary Fung – A – Fat captured first-round wins in the ongoing Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia yesterday. 

 Seth got his campaign going with a straight-set win over David Gonzalez of the Dominican Republic 11-8, 11-4, 11-3 to build a strong case of advancing his title bid.   The Guyanese was set to play Arturo Salazar of Mexico in his second match of the day; however, there were no updates as of press time. 

 Jason – Ray Khalil, on the other hand, who showed good form in the just-concluded national tournament, downed Nku Patrick of Trinidad and Tobago 11-9, 11-5, 11-6 in his opening match. He was set to play Salazar in his second match of the day. ….

