WI eye series win

With just 16 games to go until the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, West Indies begin their preparation with three One Day Internationals (ODI) against Bangladesh and are aiming to start with a series win. This is according to team coach, Stuart Law, who held a press conference after the team went through their paces at the Providence Stadium where the first two matches will be played. “Sixteen matches before the World Cup starts so we really need to make sure we start putting together a nice core group of players and play good, positive, smart cricket and when we do that, we are a whole team, we got to put it together in the series to make sure we are able to win,” Law said.

Looking at the squad, Law noted the excitement of the two young prospects in Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer saying “they are good young kids, Keemo has recently come into the side, he’s done everything he possibly can and still learning, he has great energy, can bat and bowl. Hety [Hetmyer] has been around the team a while he just needs to understand to score runs consistently at this level once he does that he will be a fixture for a long time, he’s exciting, plays well and its grabbing hold of opportunities.”

This, Law related, is not West Indies dropping players but a chance for everyone to showcase their skills when asked if the dropping of Kesrick Williams and the injury of Marlon Samuels was a big blow…..