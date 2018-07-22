Sports

Chase Academy, Charlestown crowned ExxonMobil champs

By Staff Writer
The Chase Academy unit are all smiles are they collect their championship trophy from the ExxonMobil representative following their victory over North Ruimveldt Multilateral. Present in the photo is ExxonMobil Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs Deedra Moe (3rd from left)

Chase Academy and Charlestown Secondary were crowned the ExxonMobil boys and girls U14 football champions  following wins over North Ruimveldt Multilateral and East La Penitence respectively yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.

In what was a lopsided finale, Chase Academy dismissed North Ruimveldt 6-1.Devon Padmore, Sealon Sue, Jaheel Alcindor, Ronaldo Abrams, Shaquan Liverpool and Kevin Mullin scored in the second, sixth, 23rd, 36th, 41st and 48thminute respectively.

For the loser, Orlando Dickie scored in the 18th minute. Meanwhile, Charlestown crushed East Ruimveldt 3-0. Shania Easton bagged a brace in the eighth and 40thminute, while Donna Lowe scored in the 25th minute…..

