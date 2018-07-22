Chase Academy, Charlestown crowned ExxonMobil champs

Chase Academy and Charlestown Secondary were crowned the ExxonMobil boys and girls U14 football champions following wins over North Ruimveldt Multilateral and East La Penitence respectively yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground.

In what was a lopsided finale, Chase Academy dismissed North Ruimveldt 6-1.Devon Padmore, Sealon Sue, Jaheel Alcindor, Ronaldo Abrams, Shaquan Liverpool and Kevin Mullin scored in the second, sixth, 23rd, 36th, 41st and 48thminute respectively.

For the loser, Orlando Dickie scored in the 18th minute. Meanwhile, Charlestown crushed East Ruimveldt 3-0. Shania Easton bagged a brace in the eighth and 40thminute, while Donna Lowe scored in the 25th minute…..