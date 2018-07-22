Football referees for CAC games

Three Guyanese match officials have been selected to officiate at ongoing Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games being held in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 18th–31st.

The officials are Referees Gladwyn Johnson and Maurees Skeete and Assistant Referee Kevin Stephens.

According to Stanley Lancaster, Head of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Referring Department, “This is the second time, if my memory serves me correctly, that match officials from Guyana have been invited to participate in the CAC Games.” He further said, “This is certainly encouraging and shows the confidence bestowed on the match officials from Guyana to sustain the rigors of competition…..