GFF first in CONCACAF to adopt DTMS

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) became the first member association of the CONCACAF region to adopt the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS), says FIFA’s DTMS Project Coordinator Semira Jawdat.

This proclamation was made July 13th at Olympic House during her opening remarks of a two-day training workshop. The aim of the forum was to build capacity among the staff of the GFF Secretariat, Member Associations and Clubs on the use of the DTMS.

“Today is not only training in using the system, or on exercising it, or giving you compliance advice. Today is also a new chapter for the Guyana Football Federation, its affiliated clubs and Regional Associations. It is a great moment because it’s the first member of CONCACAF to adopt DTMS,” said Jawdat…..