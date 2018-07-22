Sports

Russia 2018 was incredibly unthinkable and definitely memorable

…….as France ends resilience of Croatia

By Staff Writer
Defender Rafael Varane became 11th player to lift World Cup and Champions League trophies in the same year.The 25 year-old is the 4th Real Madrid player to achieve the enviable double.

By Ras Wadada

What was forecast, with ceaseless negativity, in the British and American Press, particularly, turned out to be one of the best of the 21 editions, of the “Greatest show on Earth’ witnessed in over 88 years of its existence.

Even as the final dust settles in champion country France, celebrations, debates and memories related to Russia 2018 continue to arouse interest around the world.  It has been a week since the final chapter was indelibly written by a young French team nurtured and directed by Coach Didier Deschamps whose squad and team selections as well as tactical game plans came under relentless criticism.

The drama-filled, 25-match days spread over 32 days, delivered like no other from the very opening encounter, June 14th when the host delighted their nation and shocked the world with a commanding 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia in a match that was anticipated to go either way or end in a stalemate.  The closing act, on July 15th at the same Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow City, went one goal better as the talented France staved off the early challenge of the resilient Croatians for a deserved 4-2 triumph, the second grasp, for the nation in 20 years, on the most coveted trophy in sport…..

