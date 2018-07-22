Stage of Champions b/building c/ships set for November 3

After witnessing the National Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships last Sunday, promoter, Videsh Sookram circled the date November 3 on his calendar.

November 3 was selected by Sookram as the date he will host the third edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ billed for the Theatre Guild.

According to Sookram, the show which attracts international competitor because of the lucrative cash prizes on offer, is set to be of a higher calibre than the years prior…..