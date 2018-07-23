Sports

CAC Games… Khalil, Fernandes into semis of ladies doubles

By Staff Writer

Guyanese duo Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes, recorded a huge 2-1 win over Barbadians Amanda Haywood and Jada Smith – Padmore to work their way into the semi-finals of the women’s squash doubles category at the ongoing Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia, yesterday.

The Guyanese pair took the first set 11-9 before their counterparts struck back to level the match with a 9-11 win in the second set.

The local ladies, nonetheless, held their own and waltzed into the semis by winning the deciding set 11-7…..

