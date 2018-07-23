Iqbal, Al Hasan record partnership, seamers, flatten WI

A record second-wicket partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan set the foundation for the Bangladesh seamers to tear into to the West Indies and register a 48-run win in the first One Day International (ODI) at the National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

The double century stand between Iqbal and Al Hasan allowed Bangladesh to reach their highest ODI score against West Indies, 279-4 from their 50 overs before West Indies imploded reaching 231-9 off their allotted overs.

West Indies found early success after being asked to bowl with Jason Holder, who was getting the ball to shape away from the batsmen, finding the edge of Anamul Haque’s bat as he guided one into the safe hands of Ashley Nurse in slips…..