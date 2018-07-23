Sports

Lopsided wins for Panthers, Red Triangle

By Staff Writer

Timehri Panthers and Agricola Red Triangle secured lopsided wins, when the EBFA/Juicy Juice u13 Football League continued Saturday at the Timehri ground.

Timehri Panthers mauled Swan FC 3-0 led by a double from Keyron Williams in the 17th and 45th minute. The other goal came off the boot of Joshua Clenkian in the 27th minute.

On the other hand, Agricola Red Triangle grounded Hararuni Eagles 7-0. Eon Daniels smashed a helmet-trick first, 30th, 40th and 60th minute.

He was supported by Floyd Boyce, DeAngelo Dick and Jonathan Andries, who netted in the 31st, 36th and 56th minute apiece. The event continues today at the same venue with another round of matches.

