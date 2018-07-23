Sports

Lowe topples Puerto Rico’s Rios

By Staff Writer
Trenace Lowe

Guyana’s Trenace Lowe defeated Puerto Rico’s Daniely Rios  on her way to topping her group as the individual women’s singles competition of the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) got underway Friday in Colombia.

Lowe dominated and topped her group with wins over Rios 13-11, 11-8, 11-7 and Jazel Griffith of Barbados 11-1, 11-1, 11-1.

Lowe will be joined in today’s round of 16 clash by Chelsea

Edghill finished second in her group after defeating Linda Partap of Trinidad and Tobago 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 but lost to Mabelyn Enriquez of Guatemala 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8…..

