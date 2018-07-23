Mural of LeBron respecting Lakers greats also vandalized

Los Angeles artist Gustavo Zermeno, who produced the latest mural depicting LeBron James coming to the Los Angeles Lakers, hoped a depiction of James showing respect for past Lakers greats would keep the vandals away.

Zermeno was wrong. They struck on Friday night.

The mural, at Melrose and Fairfax in Los Angeles, shows James facing a handful of Lakers legends looming over Staples Center, where Los Angeles plays its home games, and over the Great Western Forum, which the team formerly called home…..