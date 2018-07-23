UG crowned inaugural Brij Parasnath National College Athletics champs

The track and field athletes of the University of Guyana (UG) schooled their counterparts to emerge winners of the inaugural Brij Parasnath National College Athletics Championships which was held at the Leonora National Track and Field Centre on Saturday.

According to a release from the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), the UG outfit proved too strong athletically and combined their efforts for an historic victory.

The release stated that there were many exciting duels and outstanding performances but the UG athletes dominated most of the events with Osafa DoSantos (UG) and Ruth Sanmoogan (UG) declared as Champion male and female athletes respectively.

Emmanuel Archibald (UG) and Chantoba Bright (Mackenzie High) were equally impressive in their respective specialties…..