Sports

Downes moves closer to eight title with win over top junior Resaul

By Staff Writer
Seven-time Champion Anthony Downes booked his spot in today’s final of the men’s single (Terrence Thompson photo)

Seven-time Guyana Tennis Association (GTA)/Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GTBI) champion Anthony Downes moved within striking distance of the title once again, defeating Guyana’s top male junior player, Heimraj Resaul in the semi-final of the men’s singles at the GBTI recreational facility, Bel Air yesterday.

With the sun blistering, Downes injured his knee on the third point of the first set after leading two sets to love against the 16-year-old.

Resaul fought back with some nifty forearm play eventually winning two games but with Downes playing the more powerful shots, he easily won the next four games to win the first set 6-2…..

