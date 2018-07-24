Sports

Fruta Conquerors conquers Den Amstel in GFF Elite League

By Staff Writer

Fruta Conquerors climbed atop the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League standings, overcoming Den Amstel 2-1 on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Following a scoreless first half period, Den Amstel took the lead in the 51st minute compliments of a Delon Lanferman strike.

It was a moment of quality from the burly forward, who uncorked a thunderous strike from 30 yards, which fizzed into the top right corner…..

More in Sports

Khalil, Fernandes capture Guyana’s first medal

Guyana’s Trenace Lowe storms into last eight

Trophy Stall support for Guinness Cage Streetball

Fitness Express makes donation to Petterson

Downes moves closer to eight title with win over top junior Resaul

GCB names U19 squad

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

By
NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web