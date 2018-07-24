Sports

GCB names U19 squad

-Squad to play warm up three-day match from today

By Staff Writer
Bhaskar Yadram

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has named its 13-man squad to take part in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50 overs and three-day tournaments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month.

The Guyana team, which won both titles last year, will be seeking to retain their titles with seven of their players from last season returning.

West Indies Under-19 Bhaskar Yadram will take over as captain. Yadram solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with, smashing a record breaking 301 not out against the GCB Under-17 team in the Hand In Hand/GCB Under-19 Inter-county tournament in April…..

More in Sports

Khalil, Fernandes capture Guyana’s first medal

Guyana’s Trenace Lowe storms into last eight

Trophy Stall support for Guinness Cage Streetball

Fitness Express makes donation to Petterson

Downes moves closer to eight title with win over top junior Resaul

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

By

Fruta Conquerors conquers Den Amstel in GFF Elite League

NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web