GCB names U19 squad

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has named its 13-man squad to take part in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50 overs and three-day tournaments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month.

The Guyana team, which won both titles last year, will be seeking to retain their titles with seven of their players from last season returning.

West Indies Under-19 Bhaskar Yadram will take over as captain. Yadram solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with, smashing a record breaking 301 not out against the GCB Under-17 team in the Hand In Hand/GCB Under-19 Inter-county tournament in April…..