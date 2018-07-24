Sports

Guyana’s Trenace Lowe storms into last eight

By Staff Writer
Trenace Lowe

Guyana’s top female table tennis player Trenace Lowe last night stormed into the quarter finals of the women’s singles at the Central American and Caribbean Games with a 4-2 whipping of Guatemala’s Hidalynn Zapata.

Lowe, who along with Chelsea Edghill were the only two female players to come out of their groups defeated Zapata 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5,  9-11 and 11-6.

Edghill on the other hand lost to Cuba’s Shelly Machado in a gripping five setter 9-11, 14-16, 11-8, 9-11 and 9-11.

Lowe was scheduled to play Melanie Diaz of Puerto Rico later last evening for a place in the last four…..

More in Sports

Khalil, Fernandes capture Guyana’s first medal

Trophy Stall support for Guinness Cage Streetball

Fitness Express makes donation to Petterson

Downes moves closer to eight title with win over top junior Resaul

GCB names U19 squad

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

By

Fruta Conquerors conquers Den Amstel in GFF Elite League

NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web