Guyana’s Trenace Lowe storms into last eight

Guyana’s top female table tennis player Trenace Lowe last night stormed into the quarter finals of the women’s singles at the Central American and Caribbean Games with a 4-2 whipping of Guatemala’s Hidalynn Zapata.
Lowe, who along with Chelsea Edghill were the only two female players to come out of their groups defeated Zapata 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-6.
Edghill on the other hand lost to Cuba’s Shelly Machado in a gripping five setter 9-11, 14-16, 11-8, 9-11 and 9-11.
Lowe was scheduled to play Melanie Diaz of Puerto Rico later last evening for a place in the last four…..
