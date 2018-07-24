Sports

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

By

West Indies captain Jason Holder was unusually harsh on his team during the post-match press conference at the end of the first One Day International against Bangladesh at the National Stadium, Providence on Sunday highlighting sloppy fielding, poor execution and poor batting partnerships as some of the factors responsible for their defeat.

West Indies went one down in the first of three one dayers losing by 48 runs in a match where they dropped four catches and missed a few run out opportunities.

According to Holder the team’s performance was “generally not up to scratch”.

“We weren’t up to scratch today in the field, we were a little sloppy we missed a few chances.”….

