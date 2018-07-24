Sports

NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

By Staff Writer

A week after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard is expected to attend the U.S. national basketball team’s camp in Las Vegas this week, according to a TSN report.

The camp, which takes place Wednesday through Friday, will be run by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and is expected to also include guards DeMar DeRozan — who was traded to San Antonio in the package for Leonard — and Kyle Lowry, Leonard’s new teammate on the Raptors.

Per the TSN report, it is “up in the air” whether Leonard — who missed all but nine games last season while battling a nagging quad injury — will participate in practices, if at all…..

More in Sports

Khalil, Fernandes capture Guyana’s first medal

Guyana’s Trenace Lowe storms into last eight

Trophy Stall support for Guinness Cage Streetball

Fitness Express makes donation to Petterson

Downes moves closer to eight title with win over top junior Resaul

GCB names U19 squad

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

Holder blames defeat on sloppy fielding, poor execution

By

Fruta Conquerors conquers Den Amstel in GFF Elite League

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web