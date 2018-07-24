NBA notebook: Leonard reportedly to attend Team USA camp

A week after being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard is expected to attend the U.S. national basketball team’s camp in Las Vegas this week, according to a TSN report.

The camp, which takes place Wednesday through Friday, will be run by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and is expected to also include guards DeMar DeRozan — who was traded to San Antonio in the package for Leonard — and Kyle Lowry, Leonard’s new teammate on the Raptors.

Per the TSN report, it is “up in the air” whether Leonard — who missed all but nine games last season while battling a nagging quad injury — will participate in practices, if at all…..