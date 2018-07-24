Trophy Stall support for Guinness Cage Streetball

Trophy Stall joined the list of sponsors to support the 2nd Annual Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship, which is slated commence on August 8th at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

The five day event which is dubbed the ‘East Coast Best versus the Rest’, will feature 24 teams from the environs of Georgetown, Linden, West Demerara and East Coast Demerara. 12 of the participants will emanate from the East Coast Demerara region.

Ramesh Sunich, Managing Director of the establishment during a simple presentation ceremony held at the entity’s Bourda Market location handed over a sponsorship cheque and the first place trophy. Sunich, who is no stranger to the sports fraternity, in brief remarks declared, “I would like to recognize your contribution in assisting to bring together the various communities that will be participating in the tournament and at the same time helping to further develop the format in the sport.”….