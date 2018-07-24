West Demerara Guinness fixtures released

With less than four days remaining before the start of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, the official fixtures for the West Demerara leg has been released.

The 16 team tournament commences on Friday 27th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with eight slated matches. Each team will play two games, with the top team from each group advancing to the semi-final round.

A victory during regulation time will translate to three points, while a win on penalty kicks equates to two points. If teams are tied on points, goal differential will be utilized as the first tie breaker…..