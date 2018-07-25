Sports

Agricola Red Triangle whip Herstelling Raiders 7-2

By Staff Writer

Agricola Red Triangle, Diamond United, Soesdyke Falcons and Swan FC secured lopsided wins when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA)/Juicy Juice U13 League continued Sunday at the Timehri Red ground.

Agricola Red Triangle crushed Herstelling Raiders 7-2. Eon Daniels smashed five goals in the 10th, 14th, 18th, 41st and 52nd minute. 

Adding goals in the fifth and 22nd minute were Floyd Boyce and Jonathan Andries respectively. For the loser, Ofancy Winter scored in the 45th and 56th minute.

 Similarly, Diamond United swamped Kuru-Kururu 7-1. Shakem Welcome registered a hat-trick in the 33rd, 49th and 60th minute while Ronaldo Adams bagged a brace in the third and 11th minute…..

