Sports

Bangladesh looking to seal series,

—WI hopes to stay alive

By
Young Shimron Hetmeyer was the only bright spark in what was a disappointing opening performance by the West Indies senior team against Bangladesh last Sunday. (Orlando Charles photo)

West Indies Head Coach Stuart Law believes that partnerships are crucial in today’s second one-dayer against Bangladesh at the National Stadium, Providence.

Bangladesh all rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, however has signalled his team’s intention to seal the three-match series.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the second One Day International (ODI), a day and night affair today after losing the first one-dayer by 48 runs at the same venue four days ago.

Yesterday, prior to the start of their training, Law reflected on some of the mistakes his team made, while stating what corrections can be made which could result in his team coming out victorious and keeping the series alive…..

More in Sports

Smart move!

Basic TT umpiring course commences today

Guinness grand finale set for Providence National Stadium

Yhip’s Bakery on board with Guinness Cage Street-ball tourney

Car Care sponsors Billingy’s Pre-Cadet venture

By

Lowe stopped by Diaz in quarters

Taylor in line to face Surrey after penning Somerset contract

Agricola Red Triangle whip Herstelling Raiders 7-2

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web