Bangladesh looking to seal series,

West Indies Head Coach Stuart Law believes that partnerships are crucial in today’s second one-dayer against Bangladesh at the National Stadium, Providence.

Bangladesh all rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, however has signalled his team’s intention to seal the three-match series.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the second One Day International (ODI), a day and night affair today after losing the first one-dayer by 48 runs at the same venue four days ago.

Yesterday, prior to the start of their training, Law reflected on some of the mistakes his team made, while stating what corrections can be made which could result in his team coming out victorious and keeping the series alive…..