Guinness grand finale set for Providence National Stadium

In less than 48 hours, the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship will be staged at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Demerara.

The first of three nights is expected to set the tone for the pulsating championship as fans will finally get the opportunity to witness the best teams from the respective communities battle for the Holy Grail of street-ball.

The second night of the national street phenomenon will be staged at the Haslington Market Tarmac on August 1st [Emancipation Day], with the grand finale set for the impressive National Stadium, Providence.

The decision to stage the event at the national venue is being praised by many fans, players and pundits, as a way of improving the image and building the format, which is in its ninth year. ….